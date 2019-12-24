As part of Edinburgh’s Christmas the 24 Doors of Advent allow you to see inside buildings which are not always open to the public. And today’s Door will take you away from the city centre.

Today it is the turn of the recently refurbished Corstorphine Astoria Centre where you might be lucky enough to hear some recitals on the Ingram Cinema Organ – the last one in the world.

The Ingram organ was built in Saughton Avenue by Ingram & Co (Edinburgh who were respected church organ makers. This was one of the few cinema organs that they made.

The Corstorphine Trust leased the Kirk Loan Hall from The Old Parish Church in 2017 and it is available for hire giving them a home for the organ which they had bought from an antique dealer in 2014.

You will be able to read about the refurbishment, the time line of the hall and learn about the history of the cinema and its grand organ.

18 Kirk Loan, Edinburgh, EH12 7HD

what3words location: ample.nail.rooms



The Astoria Cinema was demolished in the 1970s and the site is now occupied by the Iceland store.

Tomorrow the 24 Doors of Advent moves to Tynecastle Stadium and on Tuesday it will be the St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church. More details here.