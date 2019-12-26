Dachshund duo Nova and Ottis proved to be the paw-fect pair of inseparable canines as they took part in a Christmas Day proposal photoshoot at DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre.

The loved-up pups were voted as the winning fur-ever friends from a competition on the hotel’s Facebook page.

The four-legged fiancées will be part of a special ceremony at SKYbar in Edinburgh on Sunday 23rd February 2020 at its annual Wedding Showcase event.

Winning couple Nova and Ottis will be given the full wedding treatment and the hotel will help plan their furry-tail ending.

You can follow the journey on Nova and Ottis on social media with #skyBARKwedding.

For more details of SKYbar Wedding Showcase please visit, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/skybar-wedding-showcase-featuring-the-wedding-guru-and-skybarkwedding-tickets-86507366863