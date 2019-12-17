An investigation is underway after police were called to Holyrood Road, close to the junction with The Pleasance about 13:35 this afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

An EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) was called to the scene and traffic is being diverted.

One side of the road in Holyrood Park travelling west to east has been closed.

A bomb disposal robot is examining the item in Gullan’s Close.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 1.35pm to a report of a suspicious item found on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh.

“Police are at the scene. A cordon has been put in place.

“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) will be attending.”