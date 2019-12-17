Celebrate your child’s special day doing something a little different and enjoy a fun-filled birthday party with Edinburgh Leisure. Parties are hosted at a selection of venues across the city, offering a range of activities suitable for boys and girls of different ages.

Younger children will squeal with delight on the bouncy castle or soft play, and a kick about football party is always a winner. Older children can choose from climbing, swimming, football, soft play or multi-activities.

With the exception of Aquadash (Royal Commonwealth Pool) and climbing parties at EICA: Ratho, all other birthday parties can now be booked online only.

Visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/birthday-parties for more information.