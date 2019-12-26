Tynecastle Park. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A first-half double from Martin Boyle secured the bragging tights for Hibs in the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby.

Daniel Stendel made three changes to the starting XI that lost to Hamilton on Saturday with Christophe Berra, Jake Mulraney and Ryotara Meshino replacing Steven Naismith, Glenn Whelan and Steven McLean.

Jack Ross also made three changes to the starting XI that lost to Rangers last Sunday with Darren McGregor, Vykintas Slivka and Darly Horgan replacing Ryan Porteous, Stevie Mallan and Florian Kamberi.

After a nervy start from both team, Hibs took the lead in the 5th minute when Martin Boyle volley home from a high looping cross from Scott Allan to the delight of the visiting fans.

Mulraney was fortunate to escape punishment for a stamp on Lewis Stevenson as Hearts fought to get back into the game.

Aaron Hickey then took to long to clear a ball from inside the area and Jason Naismith dispossessed him before sliding the ball to Slivka who fired over from an acute angle.

Hibs almost doubled their advantage in the 20th minute when Allan’s in-swinging corner struck the far post.

Ten minutes later Allan robbed Loic Damour in midfield and the ball fell to Boyle who ran 20 yards before sliding the ball under Joel Periera.

Ofir Marciano produced a sensational save to deny Meshino’s curling effort before Horgan’s effort struck the side netting.

Periera then did well to save from Slivka before the break.

Hearts made two changes at half-time with Liam Henderson and Bozniak replacing White and Damour.

The hosts had another penalty claim when Ikpeazu and McGregor wrestled for the ball but television replays showed the Hearts striker had a hold of the defenders jersey.

Mulraney and Henderson were both booked in quick succession before Hearts had a period of sustained pressure.

Marciano did well to save from Meshino who then should have done better with a half-volley which flew well wide from 10-yards.

Ikpeazu then fired wide from an acute angle under pressure from McGorgor and Marciano produced a superb double save to deny Henderson.

Mallan replaced Allan who left the field to a standing ovation then almost made an instant impact but his shot flew just wide.

Craig Halkett should have done better with a close-range header from Meshno’s corner but he was unable to direct the ball on target.

Boyle and Smith were both shown yellow cards in the dying stages after a flare up.

With 10-minutes remaining the home supporters had seen enough and a constant exodus took place as the Hibs’ fans serenaded them with a number of Christmas songs adapted for the occasion.

The win moves Hibs up to 5th place whilst Hearts remain bottom.

Hearts: Pereira, Smith, White, Berra, Clare, Mulraney, Ikpeazu, Damour, Halkett, Hickey, Meshino. Subs: Zlamal, Bozanic, Wighton, MacLean, Dikamono, Kenna, Henderson.

Hibs: Marciano, Naismith, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, Hallberg, Slivka, Boyle, Allan, Horgan, Doidge. Subs Bogdan, Jackson, James, Newell, Mallan, Murray, Shaw

Referee Don Robertson

Attendance 19,313