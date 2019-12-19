Award winning Edinburgh-based at-home care provider, Eidyn Care, ensured its clients, colleagues and their families were well and truly brought into the Christmas spirit on 1 December with a fun-filled, festive, family party.

There was something for all ages, with a bouncy castle for the young – and not so young! – festive food and treats, presents for all and of course, a visit from Santa.

Andrew McLennan, CEO of Eidyn Care, said: “The work we do with our clients is about so much more than caring for their physical needs, and that means we form a genuine bond with them. That’s one of the reasons why our staff love working here. Our clients are wonderful individuals with great experiences and it is important they are recognised and treated as such.

“It was wonderful to see everyone smiling, having fun and meeting new people.”

Eidyn Care is a family-owned business started by Andrew and Rebecca McLennan in April 2017. Rebecca has a long history of working in palliative and end of life care and is now using that expertise to bring a top quality service to Eidyn Care’s clients.