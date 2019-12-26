From Boxing Day until 5 January you can treat yourself to a Truffle Shuffle at Civerinos restaurant and raise funds for the North East Edinburgh food bank at the same time.

The limited edition pizza is a combined concoction by Civerinos and Tom Kitchin. It is a white pizza with 100% fior di latte mozzarella on Civerinos New York style 72 hour proven pizza dough. Complete with crispy seasoned new potatoes, slow wood cooked pancetta, wild mushrooms and truffle oil.

Available in store only at Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road Edinburgh – £4 for a MASSIVE slice or £20 for a full 20 inch pie.

Edinburgh North East Foodbank helps local people in crisis. They are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Tom Kitchin commented: “I really enjoyed creating this special pizza slice with Civerinos with all the proceeds going to a great local charity, North East Edinburgh Food Bank.”

Michele Civiera, Owner of Civerinos restaurant collection said: “We are delighted to work together to give back to the North East Edinburgh Foodbank which I personally feel so strongly about and is a huge part of our local community. It’s a great opportunity for us to come together with Tom Kitchin to raise awareness and to give back to the charity especially at this time of year.”