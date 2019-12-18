A fascinating new exhibition at Edinburgh’s City Art Centre connects the work of architectural photographers Edwin Smith and Colin McLean whose images, created 50 years apart, celebrate Edinburgh’s world-famous architecture.

An exciting competition, launched in conjunction with Classical Edinburgh, invited budding local photographers to capture their own images of the New Town and the stunning entries are on display alongside the exhibition for its duration at the City Art Centre.

There were four main geographical areas which the judges asked to be captured, encompassing key sites in the New Town.

1) After Dark: views of the city once the daylight has gone

2) Seasons: the heart of Edinburgh throughout the year

3) Working Life: the daily hustle and bustle of city life

4) Architectural Gems: unusual glimpses or facets of buildings, interiors, streets, panoramas

Five of the successful entrants were able to make it along to the City Art Centre and they were-

David Gulliver – Winner in Architectural Gems with ‘The Pillars of Knowledge’

Anne Conrad – Runner up After Dark with ‘India Street Shortcut’

Graeme Gainey – Winner in Architectural Gems with ‘Bellevue St. Mary’s’

Louise Liga Bite (2 runners up images) – Working Life, here with ‘Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice’ and Architectural Gems with ‘Edinburgh an Inspiring Capital’

Alistair Cowan – runner up Architectural Gems with ‘The Sash Window’

As well as displaying the competition winners’ images, the exhibition contains some 20 original prints by Edwin Smith, taken between the mid-1950s and 1966, alongside 40 new images by Colin McLean, as well as one of Smith’s cameras.

The competition winners’ work will be displayed as part of Classical Edinburgh until 8th March 2020 at The City Art Centre. Free entry.