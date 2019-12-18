WIN A ONE NIGHT B&B STAY WITH LEONARDO AT EDINBURGH MURRAYFIELD

Leonardo Hotels is giving away a one night B&B stay at Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield, following their impressive £2.6m renovation!

All Leonardo Hotels are ideally situated in great locations and offer friendly service, comfort and style. Situated just a short distance from the city centre, Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield provides the perfect location for a weekend retreat, offering guests peaceful surroundings and scenic hilltop views of the city.

The hotel is perfectly located for exploring some of the best local attractions, including Edinburgh Zoo, Murrayfield Stadium, and Edinburgh Castle, all of which are a short distance away.

Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield has a fully equipped leisure centre with an indoor pool and is home to the Westview Restaurant. Diners can enjoy magnificent views over Edinburgh while feasting on a mixture of local dishes and home favourites designed to tantalise the taste buds.

As one of the leading, fastest-growing hotel chains in Europe, Leonardo Hotels has 12 hotels within the UK with six in Scotland, four in London, one in Southampton and Manchester. New additions to the Leonardo Hotels portfolio include three properties in central London including Leonardo Royal St Paul’s, Leonardo Royal London City and Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge. All hotels are conveniently located near the city’s major attractions such as Tower Bridge, Tower of London, Tate Modern and Shakespeare’s Globe – making them perfect for exploring!

To find out more about Leonardo Edinburgh Murrayfield and Leonardo Hotels elsewhere click here

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

How many Leonardo Hotels are there in the UK?

Would you like The Edinburgh Reporter to keep in touch with you?

Terms & Conditions: Enter by 12 noon on 13 January 2020

Prize is a one-night B&B stay with the Celebration Package for two adults sharing a standard bedroom at Leonardo Hotel Edinburgh Murrayfield. Transport is not included. Winner must be over 18. Prize is valid for six months, is non-transferable, non-amendable, cannot be exchanged for cash value and is subject to availability.