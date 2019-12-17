Scottish Green MSP Andy Wightman has launched a crowdfunder to challenge the eviction of one of his constituents in Leith.

The Lothians MSP has been helping Colin Brown, 67, who is set to be evicted from his home of 27 years in Leith by a property company, Express Investment Company Ltd.

Mr Wightman has established the fundraiser to get legal advice for a potential human rights claim. He proposes to explore a legal challenge under human rights legislation given Mr Brown’s age and the fact that he is being evicted from his home where he has lived for 27 years.

Andy Wightman said: “Colin’s resistance is all that stands in the way of landlord’s plans and Colin losing his home. That is because I believe Scotland’s tenancy laws fail to protect the Right to Private and Family Life under the European Convention on Human Rights. It may also breach Article 1 of Protocol 1, the protection of property.

“We plan to seek an urgent legal opinion on this question and, if favourable, to seek to challenge private tenancy legislation in the Courts not just on Colin’s behalf but on behalf of all private sector tenants.

“But to challenge a corporate landlord like this we urgently need to raise £10,000 at the worst time of the year. However, if only 1000 people donate £10 we will be there.”

At the time of writing the crowdfunder is one fifth of the way to its target.