Christmas has come early for the operator of our tram service.

Edinburgh Trams has been told it is the first UK light rail operator to achieve ServiceMark accreditation. What’s more, they are the first transport operator in Scotland and only the second in the UK to make the list.

ServiceMark is awarded by the Institute of Customer Service based on customer satisfaction feedback and an assessment of employee engagement with an organisation’s customer service strategy.

The city’s tramway now sits alongside a select group of organisations such as Scottish & Southern Energy, Velux and Volkswagen UK who demonstrate great customer service and the drive to develop it further.

The process which was started earlier this year considers both customer’s and colleague’s views on the organisation.

In the customer survey, Edinburgh Trams scored 87.1 out of a possible 100 which is 15 points higher than the UK transport average and second to none when benchmarked against national brands such as John Lewis, Next and Amazon.

After a year long project to improve customer service culture, strategy and processes, Edinburgh Trams also achieved benchmark in the internal survey. Employees scored the organisation with a score of six points higher than the previous year meaning they could make steps towards submitting a ServiceMark application.

The application was accepted and then a three day visit from an Academy Assessor was the final part of the assessment. The Assessor analysed survey results, probed action plans and interviewed colleagues from all departments to verify that customer service standards and brand values are lived throughout the organisation. After a final report, The Institute’s Board of Directors made the decision to award Edinburgh Trams with the accreditation.

Dean Anderson, Customer Experience Manager said:“In the last five years of operations we have seen high levels of customer satisfaction but becoming members of The Institute has provided us with the framework to go from good to great. If you haven’t tried the tram yet, there’s no better time.”

Mr Anderson, added: “Delivering excellent customer service both internally and externally is everyone’s responsibility. For this reason, we have started to roll out professional customer service communications qualifications which will benefit our customers and colleagues alike. If you’re thinking about a career in customer service, I believe Edinburgh Trams is a great place to start.”

Lyndsey Philips, Client Relationship Director at the Institute of Customer Service said: “Edinburgh Trams has made great strides in the last five years to become a transport operator that the city can feel proud of and these results and this achievement is a testament to that.”

Dean Anderson was also shortlisted in the Customer Service Changemaker category at the Institute of Customer Service Awards for work relating to this project. Edinburgh Trams was recognised in the Best Return on Customer Service Investment Award for their introduction of a mental health and well-being programme this year.

The awards take place in March 2020.