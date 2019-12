The crowds started filing in to Princes Street at 7.30pm and the street which had until then been pretty empty was suddenly full of life and music.

This family from Birmingham beginning to enjoy their night in Scotland’s capital

The Mac Twins were on stage with Edinburgh’s own Phil MacHugh keeping everyone going until the music in the gardens really gets going. Since 8.30pm the crowds are making their way to the front of the stage in Princes Street Gardens.

The Mac Twins

Phil MacHugh



















The various stages will be full of music very soon until after the Midnight Moment…