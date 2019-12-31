The weather tonight for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is to be cold and clear. With a maximum of 2 degrees and very little wind the night will offer perfect viewing for the firework display at midnight.

There may still be some tickets available for some of the events which make up Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 19.

The Street Party begins at 7.30pm and will be hosted by Love Island’s Aftersun DJs The Mac Twins.

At midnight DJ Mark Ronson will play his specially created soundtrack to which the midnight fireworks are choreographed. Then Edinburgh’s piper Louise Marshall will pipe the revellers out of the party afterwards. There is an after party Judge Jules at McEwan Hall from 1.00am.

All night long there will be street theatre – the list is below – and the Ceilidh Under the Castle is good fun too with the three bands Sleekit Beasties, Skyte! and Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band.

STAGE TIMES

8.30pm Sleekit Beasties

9.45pm Skyte!

11.25pm Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band

Mark Ronson will be joined by a 12 piece all-female live string orchestra made up of players from across the UK including three Edinburgh locals, members of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. He will also play piano and guitar as well as DJ-ing.

Ronson has worked with pop royalty, from Stevie Wonder to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and now Mark Ronson will play ALL-THE-HITS to thousands of party-goers at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

This year Mark Ronson is joined by special guest global chart-topper Rudimental DJ, bringing a back catelogue of massive hits!

The line up is completed by Scotland’s Mungo’s Hi Fi and their Jamaican inspired Ska, Raggae and Dubstep to kick off the party.

The stages are now built on Princes Street and elsewhere and everyone is counting down the next few hours, trying to rest up before we all take to the streets to bring you some of the colour and chat later on.

And if you can’t make it to Edinburgh then bring Edinburgh to your living room. There is a livestream here.

CONCERT IN THE GARDENS

20:30 – 21:20 Mungo’s HiFi

21:30 – 22:40 Rudimental

23:00 – 01:00 Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson

WAVERLEY STAGE

9.00pm Keir Gibson

9.45pm The Ninth Wave

11.05pm Marc Almond

12.15am PorkPie

Marc Almond

JOHNNIE WALKER STAGE

9.00pm The Great Calverto

10.05pm Arielle Free

12.12am The Mac Twins

The Mac Twins at Edinburgh Castle December 2018 Photo Martin P McAdam

HIGH STREET STAGE (IN PARLIAMENT SQUARE)

9.00pm VanIves

9.45pm Idlewild

11.00pm The Snuts

12.08am Shooglenifty

STREET THEATRE

Compagnie Remue Ménage

PyroCeltica

Harbingers Drum Crew

Dundu

Close-Act Theatre

Picto Facto

Gandini Juggling

Underdogs presented by Avant Garde Dance

Circus Alba

Ronnie Scott’s Supper Club is at McEwan Hall finishing at 10.00pm with access to the Street Party until 10.30pm after which nobody is allowed in.

The Candelit Concert at St Giles is sold out. It begins at 6.00pm.