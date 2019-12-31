The weather tonight for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is to be cold and clear. With a maximum of 2 degrees and very little wind the night will offer perfect viewing for the firework display at midnight.
There may still be some tickets available for some of the events which make up Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 19.
The Street Party begins at 7.30pm and will be hosted by Love Island’s Aftersun DJs The Mac Twins.
At midnight DJ Mark Ronson will play his specially created soundtrack to which the midnight fireworks are choreographed. Then Edinburgh’s piper Louise Marshall will pipe the revellers out of the party afterwards. There is an after party Judge Jules at McEwan Hall from 1.00am.
All night long there will be street theatre – the list is below – and the Ceilidh Under the Castle is good fun too with the three bands Sleekit Beasties, Skyte! and Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band.
STAGE TIMES
8.30pm Sleekit Beasties
9.45pm Skyte!
11.25pm Cool Ceol Ceilidh Band
Mark Ronson will be joined by a 12 piece all-female live string orchestra made up of players from across the UK including three Edinburgh locals, members of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. He will also play piano and guitar as well as DJ-ing.
Ronson has worked with pop royalty, from Stevie Wonder to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and now Mark Ronson will play ALL-THE-HITS to thousands of party-goers at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.
This year Mark Ronson is joined by special guest global chart-topper Rudimental DJ, bringing a back catelogue of massive hits!
The line up is completed by Scotland’s Mungo’s Hi Fi and their Jamaican inspired Ska, Raggae and Dubstep to kick off the party.
The stages are now built on Princes Street and elsewhere and everyone is counting down the next few hours, trying to rest up before we all take to the streets to bring you some of the colour and chat later on.
And if you can’t make it to Edinburgh then bring Edinburgh to your living room. There is a livestream here.
CONCERT IN THE GARDENS
20:30 – 21:20 Mungo’s HiFi
21:30 – 22:40 Rudimental
23:00 – 01:00 Mark Ronson
WAVERLEY STAGE
9.00pm Keir Gibson
9.45pm The Ninth Wave
11.05pm Marc Almond
12.15am PorkPie
JOHNNIE WALKER STAGE
9.00pm The Great Calverto
10.05pm Arielle Free
12.12am The Mac Twins
HIGH STREET STAGE (IN PARLIAMENT SQUARE)
9.00pm VanIves
9.45pm Idlewild
11.00pm The Snuts
12.08am Shooglenifty
STREET THEATRE
Compagnie Remue Ménage
PyroCeltica
Harbingers Drum Crew
Dundu
Close-Act Theatre
Picto Facto
Gandini Juggling
Underdogs presented by Avant Garde Dance
Circus Alba
Ronnie Scott’s Supper Club is at McEwan Hall finishing at 10.00pm with access to the Street Party until 10.30pm after which nobody is allowed in.
The Candelit Concert at St Giles is sold out. It begins at 6.00pm.