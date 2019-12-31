Edinburgh-based TV and Scottish media personality Phil MacHugh told his Instagram followers today that he is the latest addition to the line up at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

The Edinburgh based TV personality will join The Mac Twins live on stage on Princes Street this evening to ring in the bells. He is well used to the limelight – it’s where he loves to be – and he will bring his own dash of Gaelic humour to the countdown to Hogmanay.

The party will be live streamed around the world. Phil’s job is to recap the highlights from the last decade from the street party’s main stage alongside The Mac Twins who are the official hosts. The show will include excerpts from the Concert in the Gardens headlined by Mark Ronson who is creating a special soundtrack for the Midnight Moment.

The multi-camera coverage will start at 7.30pm on December 31 and continue right up to the bells and beyond. Phil is expected to be live from 19:50pm. Hosts will roam around the arena capturing songs from the music acts, the best of the street theatre, celebrity chats, meeting the audience as they get involved and sing their hearts out.

Phil MacHugh enjoying a Johnnie Walker cocktail from the penthouse balcony at Old Town Apartments PHOTO James Gourlay

Phil said: “I am so proud to joining The Mac Twins at home in Edinburgh, on stage at the World’s Largest Street Party.



“Edinburgh is a very special city during the festive season and Hogmanay has always been a big part of Scottish life so to be asked to take part is a huge honour. As a gaelic speaker and proud gael, I have fond memories of getting ready for the bells and enjoying ‘a good old Ceilidh’ with friends and family – it doesn’t get much bigger than Edinburgh so I can’t wait to get the celebrations underway as well as remind viewers of the decades highlights from Edinburgh and beyond.”



Coverage begins on Facebook at 7.30pm. Phil is expected to be on screen from 7.50pm onwards as he roves around the arena chatting to celebrities, meeting the audience as they get involved and also showing off some of the street theatre.