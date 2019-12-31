Are you off to the street party tonight? It will be cold….. so wrap up warm, make sure you know how to get hold of your friends afterwards and how you are getting home.
There are free trams after midnight until 5.00am and Lothian Bus have information on their services here.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker
- DO get there early, live entertainment from 7.30pm — NO ENTRY after 10.30pm. Ticket Holders are advised to come early and please allow time for queue for bag-searches. Entry to the Hogmanay Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker Venue is not guaranteed by a specific time.
- DO keep left. The Street Party is a very busy event but by keeping to the left side of the street, where possible it will help with crowd movement.
- DO appreciate that bags may be searched on entry for safety reasons.
- DO drink responsibly.
- DO remember that the fireworks can be seen from almost everywhere in the arena.
- DON’T forget your ticket or wristband — you won’t get into the ticketed arenas without them.
- DON’T bring any drink container over 500ml into the arena. Maximum number of containers you can bring into the arena is 4.
- DON’T bring any glass, including bottles, into the arena.
- DON’T expect entry if you have had too much to drink. You will be refused.
- DON’T bring drugs, banned substances, or ‘legal highs’ into the arena.
Be prepared for:
- This is an outdoor festival event so please dress for the weather.
- This is a very busy, all-standing event so please be prepared for large crowds and arrange a meeting place with friends.
- Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker tickets do not allow access into the Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens, Ceilidh under the Castle or any other advertised festival events.
- There will be access to extensive range of outdoor bars, street food and toilets throughout the arena.
- Complimentary Johnnie Walker Premix Highball Cocktail is only available to those 18 years and over with a valid I.D
- No persons under 12 years permitted at the Street Party hosted by Johnnie Walker. Those with children under 12 years looking to join the celebrations may like to attend Bairns Afore, which has dedicated entertainment for families.
- Anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult over 21 years of age.