Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A selection of awards season nominees is coming to a cinema near you in January.

Released on New Year’s Day 2020 is the satirical black comedy ‘Jo Jo Rabbit’ written, directed, produced and featuring Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnaork).  Nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and seven Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture, the cast of ‘Jo Jo Rabbit’ includes Scarlett Johansson (Lost In Translation), Sam Rockwell (Vice) and Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect). 

Nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and eight Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture, is the First World War film ‘1917’, directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty), which opens on 10 January 2020.  An almost two hours film shot with the effect of one continuous take, the expansive ensemble cast includes Andrew Scott (Spectre), Richard Madden (Cinderella), Colin Firth (A Single Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Current War).

In contention for two Golden Globes and four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards is ‘Bombshell’, directed by Jay Roach (Trumbo).  Charlize Theron (Young Adult), Nicole Kidman (Lion) and Margot Robbie (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) have received critical acclaim for their performances in this drama, released on 17 January 2020, on the exposure of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

Tom Hanks (Castaway and so many other great films) receives his tenth acting Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the drama ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’, opening on 31 January 2020.

Previous articleRECIPE Feature – Venison for winter time
Next articleEdinburgh’s Hogmanay – Torchlight Procession begins three day festival
Adam Zawadzki
I attended Dunfermline High School from 2010 to 2016. I wrote my own column called ‘Adam’s Adventures’ and other articles for the school magazine, the ‘Pupils’ Press’, for its first 12 issues over three years and solely edited the last four editions. I created the official high school ‘Yearbook DVD’ and produced the exclusive 2016 calendar during my last year, independently. I also volunteered at the school mathematics shop, the ‘Stationery Village’, for three years and was appointed prefect for four years. I am currently in third year studying the BA (Hons) Journalism course at Edinburgh Napier University and contribute as an arts writer to The Edinburgh Reporter. I have achieved The Duke of Edinburgh’s (Bronze) Award and received grade five level certification for electronic keyboard from Trinity College London. In my spare time, I enjoy photography and travelling by railway, catching up with my friends and family and visiting my caravan away in the country. I must admit that I love good food which is both a thrilling and dangerous relationship.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Click on a tab to select how you'd like to leave your comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.