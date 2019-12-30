A selection of awards season nominees is coming to a cinema near you in January.

Released on New Year’s Day 2020 is the satirical black comedy ‘Jo Jo Rabbit’ written, directed, produced and featuring Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnaork). Nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and seven Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture, the cast of ‘Jo Jo Rabbit’ includes Scarlett Johansson (Lost In Translation), Sam Rockwell (Vice) and Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect).

Nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and eight Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture, is the First World War film ‘1917’, directed by Sam Mendes (American Beauty), which opens on 10 January 2020. An almost two hours film shot with the effect of one continuous take, the expansive ensemble cast includes Andrew Scott (Spectre), Richard Madden (Cinderella), Colin Firth (A Single Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Current War).

In contention for two Golden Globes and four Critics’ Choice Movie Awards is ‘Bombshell’, directed by Jay Roach (Trumbo). Charlize Theron (Young Adult), Nicole Kidman (Lion) and Margot Robbie (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) have received critical acclaim for their performances in this drama, released on 17 January 2020, on the exposure of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

Tom Hanks (Castaway and so many other great films) receives his tenth acting Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in the drama ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’, opening on 31 January 2020.