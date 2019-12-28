Anglers from the East of Scotland are being invited to attend a sea fishing match on Monday on Tyneside.

Fishing is from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and registration is from 11.30am at Belmont Bank.

It’s a £12 entry.

Meanwhile, it has been great sport at two local reservoirs. Drumtassie near Blackridge report brilliant fishing.

They are open from 7am to 6pm and the best recent return has been a 17lb 9oz rainbow.

Incidentally, Leeanne Aitchison (pictured) tells us that Drumtassie will be open on New Year’s Day.

At nearby Pottishaw close to Whitburn the water has been fishing well. The best recently has been an 11lb brown trout with mini lures fished slowly on a floating line tempting the fish regularly.