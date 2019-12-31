Drumtassie Trout Fishery is open on New Year’s Day for those who want some sport on the first day of the new decade.

The water at Heights Road, Blackridge, is fishing well with a trout of over 17lbs landed there in the last few days.

Bait fishermen can land a free permit in January if they catch a fish over 13lbs and it is verified by a member of staff or another angler.

Elsewhere, East Fife Shore Angling Club host their annual open on Sunday, January 5.

Registration is at the Commercial inn, Arbroath, from 9am to 10am where hot rolls and teas/coffee will be available.

Fishing is from 11am to 4pm with the boundary of Carnoustie to Ferryden. The weigh-in closes at 5pm.