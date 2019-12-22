Grayling permits for The Esk start on Boxing Day and they are available from two outlets in Musselburgh.

They cost £15 and run until March 14 on the stretch run by Musselburgh and District Angling Association (MDAA). No concessions.

Sunday fishing is allowed – but not for salmon or sea trout – on the MDAA club stretch which runs from the estuary at Musselburgh to the A 1.

No fishing of any description is allowed on a Tuesday in accordance with the lease agreement MDAA have with the land/estate owners.

Permits are available from Ace Bike Shop, 101 North High St, Musselburgh EH21 6JE (open six days until 6pm) and Tracey’s Open All Hours shop at 56 Eskview Terrace, Musselburgh (open seven days until 9pm).

Meanwhile, adult season permits for brown trout will be £20 from March 15 to October 6. Salmon, sea trout and grayling continues until October 31.