Craig Ogilvie survived “horrible” conditions to win the Christmas Hamper event organised by Bass Rock Shore Angling League.

He fished North Berwick Harbour and was one of ten anglers who braved the strong, south-east winds – with gusts topping over 40mph – and heavy rain, particularly near the end of the three-hours event, the final match of 2019 for club members.

Craig, chairman of the Bass Rock club, who comes from North Berwick, also edged his great friend, Barry McEwan (Port Seton) by only half an ounce at the weigh in for the heaviest fish on the night, a 2lb 3oz cod.

Third was Edinburgh-based William Stafford.

The next match in the Winter Series is in early January and full details will be announced on the club’s Facebook site in the New Year.

New members are always welcome and the picture was taken during the summer league at an East Lothian beach.