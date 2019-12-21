Heriot’s Rugby 29 Stirling County 19 at Goldenacre 21 December 2019

Heriots won for the third time today, this time against Stirling County, keeping themselves in contention in the league.

Heriot’s tries came from Spencer, Keen, Blain with conversions and a penalty from Jones. Stirling County’s points comprised Penalty Try from R Kennedy and Sorbie, with a Conversion from Goudie.

Heriot’s prop Josh Scott earned a yellow card and Dan Nutton was Man of the Match.

At the top of the table Watsonians have 23 points as do Ayrshire Bulls but Heriot’s Rugby are close behind with 19.

FOSROC Super6 – Heriot’s Rugby v Stirling County Goldenacre, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. . Pic shows: Heriot’s beat Stirling County by 29-19 in the match rescheduled from Nov 30th. Credit: Ian Jacobs