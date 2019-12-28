For a fourth year Edinburgh Trams will be providing free Hogmanay travel between West End and Edinburgh Airport allowing you to get a ride home after ringing in the New Year in town.

To help you enjoy a packed programme of celebrations, Edinburgh Trams has teamed up with Edinburgh’s Hogmanay producer, Underbelly, to run free trams from every 20 minutes (from midnight on December 31 to 5.00am on January 1) between the West End and Edinburgh Airport.

Sarah Singh, Operations Manager, Edinburgh Trams:“Over the last three years we have taken over 15,000 customers’ home during Hogmanay and we’re thrilled to be once again providing free tram travel. Stay to belt out Auld Lang Syne and let Edinburgh Trams get you home safe.”

This year’s Hogmanay celebrations will include Mark Ronson in the gardens, the Ceilidh under the Castle, the Street Party, and the iconic fireworks display over the castle marking the start of 2020.

Charlie Wood & Ed Bartlam, Directors, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “Once again, after the bells have rung in the New Year, Edinburgh Trams will glide revellers home with their free overnight services. We are delighted Edinburgh Trams are again providing this service to the thousands of locals and visitors who’ll be attending Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events.”