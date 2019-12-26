In the lead up to Christmas, kind-hearted staff and partners at Murray Beith Murray have worked together to help make a difference to the lives of local people facing food poverty over the festive period.

The Edinburgh based legal practice created a ‘hit list’ of The Edinburgh Food Project’s most needed items and asked staff to contribute food or household items at collection points around the office.

Taking the view that nobody should have to face going hungry in any community, The Edinburgh Food Project provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. Christmas is a busy time for the charity and they urgently need donations of food to help those facing poverty and hunger.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Everyone at Murray Beith Murray recognises that Christmas can be a very difficult time of year for people who are struggling.

“All of our team felt strongly that we wanted to do something to help and that The Edinburgh Food Project was a good way to support those in need over Christmas.”

He added: “I am proud of the way our people responded and it was a good feeling when our boxes went off to The Project. I would urge other businesses and individuals to follow suit and do anything they can to support this massively worthwhile Christmas boost for some of Edinburgh’s most vulnerable people.”