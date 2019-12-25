What are your transport options today? Well you can walk, take a bus or use a Just Eat bike!

Edinburgh Trams are having a rare day off and are sleeping in the depot (they will operate tomorrow as normal, but today on Christmas Day, Lothian services 3, 7, 8, 16, 22, 26, 30, 34, 37, 44 and 100 will operate, providing customers with links across the city including to the Royal Infirmary and the Western General Hospital.

In West Lothian, Lothiancountry will be operating seven services on Christmas Day. Special timetables will operate on services 217, 280, 287, X18, X27/X28 and X38.

In East Lothian, EastCoastbuses services 106, 113 and 124 will be running on Christmas Day providing vital links across the local community.

On Boxing Day, increased early morning services will give shoppers more time to hit the high street sales with routes serving key retail destinations such as Fort Kinnaird, The Gyle Shopping Centre, Ocean Terminal, Straiton Retail Park and Cameron Toll Shopping Centre.

And remember that Just Eat Cycles are available 24/7 to help you get around. Information here.