Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery are celebrating a big year for Britain’s first dedicated gluten-free brewery.

They produce beer in small batches, using traditional methods combined with non-traditional ingredients, only minutes from the centre of Scotland’s capital.

And the ultimate goal of the craft brewery is to create great tasting beer that anyone can drink.

The Abbeyhill-based unit, tucked away near the main Edinburgh to London railway track, now has listings with a major supermarket and abroad.

And the product, boasting names like Lawless Village and Bohemian Pilsner, can also be found if pubs in and around the Lothians.

Bosses have opened a Tap Room and Beer Garden in their Stanley Place premises where customers can enjoy their award-winning beers.

Alistair Brown, one of the founders and the chief executive, is naturally keen to hear from businesses who are interested in stocking his products.

He revealed why the brewery was started and said: “We are uniquely gluten-free and every single beer we produce, and will every product, is gluten free and vegan.

“I am celiac and my co-founder’s partner is also celiac (an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye). so we cannot drink regular beer.”

“We are listed in Sainsbury’s, we have spoken to seven countries internationally, Malta, Netherlands, Italy and UAE and we are starting to get some decent scale on the international front.

“We are also in 400 to 500 stockists across the UK.”