Hibs ended 2019 with a disappointing defeat to Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena yesterday.

Head Coach Jack Ross named an unchanged starting XI after Boxing Day’s victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

The weather conditions hampered the potential for good passing football and Hibs started brightly and Martin Boyle almost opened the scoring in the 6th minute but Livingston’s keeper Matija Sarkic stood up to the test.

Vykintas Slivka then had a shot deflected wide for a corner kick before Darren McGregor did well to block Lyndon Dykes shot.

In the 33rd minute Ofir Marciano produced a superb save at his near post to keep the score level then Christian Doidge went close with a powerful 20 yard strike after a clever one-two with Daryl Horgan.

Just after the break Paul Hanlon set up Boyle but his shot was deflected wide of goal then Melker Hallberg fired well over the bar from a good position.

The hosts then enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure and broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Blair Sibbald’s corner kick was bundled over the line by Jon Guthrie.

With 15-minutes remaining Guthrie secured the three points with a powerfully header and the Lions held on for the victory.

Hibs return to action on 19th January when they face Dundee United in the Scottish Cup. The club are understood to be planning a winter training session in the sun to prepare for the game.

The transfer window opens on Wednesday and fans will be glued to the club’s website to hear of any comings and goings.

Livingston: Sarkic, McMillan, Sibbald (Crawford 65’), Lamie, Guthrie, Bartley, Pittman, Lawson, Lawless (Erskine 89’), Jacobs, Dykes (Souda 90’). Unused substitutes: Stewart, Tiffoney, Odoffin.

Hibernian: Marciano, Hanlon, Horgan (Murray 66’), Slivka, Doidge, Boyle, Stevenson, Naismith, Allan (Shaw 66’), Hallberg (Newell 75’), McGregor. Unused subs: Bogdan, Gray, Whittaker, James.

Referee: Euan Anderson.

Attendance: 4902.