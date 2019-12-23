Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Rangers. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20/12/2019. Pic shows: Rangers’ forward, Jermain Defoe, fires home the visitors 3rd goal as Hibs go down 0-3 to Rangers at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs have passed over CCTV material to Police Scotland officers investigating several incidents of missiles being thrown at the Hibernian v Rangers match at Easter Road on December 20.

An initial review of the footage has identified four men involved in throwing missiles, including a glass bottle.

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to review the footage, and we expect to identify any others involved. Fans must understand that throwing missiles is dangerous for the players and for fellow fans, and it and blackens the good name of the Club.

“All supporters identified as taking part in any unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with by the Club and by the legal process. We invested in enhanced CCTV cameras to tackle precisely this kind of behaviour, and those who misbehave should know we will leave no stone unturned to identify them and bring them to book.”