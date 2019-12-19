Hibs have introduced an exclusive collection of designer athleisure wear in partnership with LUKE.

The range, created for supporters, takes inspiration from Hibs’ Irish legacy, with the iconic green present throughout each piece of bespoke clothing.

This a unique collaboration to be worn on the street and in the stands of Easter Road.

Laura Montgomery, Head of Venue Sales at Hibernian FC, said of the launch: “We are very excited to be working with a prominent brand like Luke and look forward to what will be the beginning of a unique and exciting partnership.”

LUKE Creative Director, Luke Roper, added: “With the loyal customer base we have in Edinburgh, we are excited to partner with one of the biggest clubs in Scotland. Hibernian FC is an institution and we are honoured to be part of the club’s future.”

The full range is available now in the Clubstore and Online.

From Saturday fans will also be able to pick it up from their store in Livingston and from their website.