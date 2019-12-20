Hibs’ Football Safety Officer Alan Marshall has issued a statement asking supporters to ensure their behaviour is acceptable and reminding them that every seat in the stadium is covered by the club’s new CCTV system.

The statement on the club’s website reads: “To every one of our supporters, thank you for your backing this season.

“Not least in the last few weeks, with the obvious encouragement shown to our new Head Coach, Jack Ross, and the players – which has helped produce an improved run of results heading into an important stage of the season.

“On Friday night we welcome Rangers to Easter Road Stadium before making the short trip to Tynecastle Park for another eagerly-anticipated Edinburgh Derby.

“These are two of our most high-profile games, with an audience stretching across the football world, whose eyes will be on our club and its supporters.

“We would urge all supporters to ensure their behaviour is Hibs class.

“Unacceptable behaviour is clearly defined and we issue a reminder on a weekly basis.

“Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish Football Association rules cover all clubs, and it is our duty to ensure all acts of unacceptable behaviour are investigated, with action taken against any individuals concerned if required.

“The last thing we ever want to do is to ban a supporter.

“We want all of you with us.

“Sadly, however, we have had to ban a small number of supporters this season for a variety of offences.

“There are no hiding places with our new, state of the art CCTV security system.

“Every seat in the stadium is covered and recorded, with footage reviewed post-match.

“The club also receives information from our opponents regarding any issues and, thankfully, this term we have had no negative reports of any incidents concerning travelling supporters.

“So please get behind the team over the course of the next two games and the rest of the season and let’s show ourselves in a good light.

GGTTH”