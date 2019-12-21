Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Rangers. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 20/12/2019. Pic shows: Rangers’ forward, Jermain Defoe, fires home the visitors 3rd goal as Hibs go down 0-3 to Rangers at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs will review CCTV footage to identify the culprit after a glass bottle was thrown at Rangers defender Borna Barisic during the game at Easter Road last night.

Barisic was injured in a challenge that led to Ryan Porteous being sent and as he was lying on the ground near to the East Stand the missile landed near to him.

“I can’t get my head around why anyone would throw a glass bottle at another human,” said head coach Jack Ross.

“I just don’t get it. There are people who argue that behaviours on the pitch or around the pitch affect that. That’s garbage. Someone who does that deserves the consequences that come with it.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said “We don’t want to see that in any stadium. We want the players to be safe and we want the fans to be safe,” he added.

A Hibs statement said they were “naturally disappointed at the actions of a few” and confirmed they would “review footage from all of the sections concerned to identify any individual involved”.

The club invested a six-figure sum to improve their security measures after two high-profile incidents at Easter Road last season and ahead of the game advised fans that every seat in the stadium was covered by the cameras.

In March, a glass bottle was thrown at Scott Sinclair from the same section of the main stand during the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat against Celtic.

Then a Hibs fan was jailed for 100 days and banned from attending Scottish games for 10 years for confronting Rangers’ James Tavernier during a league match between the sides the last time they played at Easter Road.