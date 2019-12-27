Dundee Stars snapped a depressing form slump with a 5-2 victory over arch rivals Fife Flyers.

The Elite League bottom-markers went ahead through new 24-year-old American singing Alexander Schoenborn after ten minutes.

Paul Crowder replied for the visitors five minutes later and the scoreline stayed the same until 19 seconds from the end of the middle session.

Another Dundee newcomers, Matthew Carter, popped in their second but Mike Cazzola levelled four minutes later for Fife.

Three goals in 12 third-period minutes settled the issue. Schoenborn, a former draft pick by National Hockey League side San Jose Sharks, scored Dundee’s third after 47 minutes and

Brett Stovin netted their fourth five minutes later.

Anthony Beauregard scored the fifth on an empty net with 51 seconds left after Fife gambled by withdrawing their netminder.

The sides meet again at Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15) while Belfast Giants entertain Glagow Clan on Friday (19.00) and the sides meet again in Glasgow on Saturday (19.00).