Fife Flyers suffered their fourth defeat in six Elite League games when they were beaten 3-1 at home to Belfast Giants.

Elgin Pearce, cut by Dundee Stars in midweek, opened the scoring after 28 minutes on the power play for the high-flying visitors.

Jordan Smotherman made it 2-0 only 1min 55sec into the third period and Bobby Farnham increased their advantage four minutes later on the power play.

Danick Gauthier pulled one back on the power play four minutes later for Fife, who topped the table earlier in the season, but the Scots failed to add to their total.

Dundee Stars ended the weekend pointless but they battled hard against Nottingham Panthers who are in the top four in the table.

The Elite League’s bottom club lost 3-2 at The Dundee Ice Arena and pushed the men from the Lace City.

Samuel Herr fired the visitors ahead after six minutes only for Drydn Dow to level 53 seconds into the middle session.

But two goals from Oliver Betteridge after 23 minutes and Brett Bulmer on the power play after 37 minutes put the visitors in the driving seat.

Anthony Beauregard pulled one back with less than four minutes left on the power play but the home side could not find a leveller and the Tayside team have now lost their last eight league games.

Glasgow Clan completed a pointless weekend with a 5-1 home defeat by Elite League pace-setters Sheffield Steelers.

The Yorkshire side, who won 5-3 in Yorkshire on Saturday, were 4-0 ahead through goals from Lucas Sandstrom, Nikolai Lemtyugov, Michael Davies and Anthony DeLuca before Clan responded.

Matt Beca scored after 46 minutes but Davies netted his second six minute later to end the contest.

Four of Sheffield’s goals were scored on the power play after Clan hit penalty trouble, something for coach Zack Fitzgerald to consider.

It is now five games without a win in the Elite League which is real cause for concern for the former league pace-setters.

Elite League: Fife Flyers 1, Belfast Giants 3; Dundee Stars 2, Nottingham Panthers 3; Glasgow Clan 1, Sheffield Steelers 5