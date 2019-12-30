Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian. Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 26/12/2019. Pic shows: Hibs’ Manager, Jack Ross, shouts instructions to his team as Hearts go down 0-2 to Hibernian in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship, Edinburgh Boxing Day derby at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross said that his players have to rectify their inconsistency for the second half of the season after yesterday’s defeat to Livingston which followed the memorable derby win at Tynecastle.

Speaking after the final whistle, Ross said: “We didn’t deserve to win the game. There was not a lot between the teams the first half and then the goal does have an impact and post-goal we were a long way short of being good enough.

“The games we’ve played shouldn’t have had an effect, there is always an emotional come down from a big game like Thursday but physically we were in the same place as Livingston, they played away from home.

“I wouldn’t look at that as a factor, we have been a little bit like that in recent times, inconsistent with what we’ve produced and it’s something we need to rectify.”

Ross will now have he chance to take stock during the winter break with the transfer window about to open.

He added: “There has been a lot crammed into a short period of time for me, a lot of fixtures and I’ve been learning about the team all the time.

“I probably wanted to get to this point big in an okay position and we’ve managed that. We a’re in the top half and we’d like to have an even more positive points total but it has given us an okay footing to push on in the second half. “

“I do think there’s one or two areas we need to be stronger in and have more options but we also need to make room within our squad to do that.

“We’ve got a bit of time in that we don’t play again for a few weeks but and that allows us to see what we can do but I’ve very much worked on the premise of making the best of what I’ve got.”