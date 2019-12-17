Hibernian Ladies have confirmed the departure of full-back Cailin Michie and goalkeeper Jenna Fife.

Michie moves to Swedish side Pitea IF DFF, the 2018 Damallsvenskan League Champions.

She joined Hibernian from Boroughmuir Thistle in the summer of 2015. Since then, she has helped take the club to three SSE Scottish Women’s Cups and four Scottish Women’s Premier League Cups.

In the 2019 SWPL Cup Final, she scored the winning penalty to clinch Hibernian’s seventh domestic cup trophy in a row.

Her hard work and dedication saw her earn the Coaches’ Player of the Year award at Hibernian’s end of season awards in 2018.

She also played her part in three UEFA Women’s Champions League campaigns – helping the club reach the Round of 32 in the 2019 campaign for the first time in three years.

Ahead of her move to Sweden, Michie said: “I’ve had a brilliant experience with Hibernian Ladies, winning multiple cup competitions and competing in the Champions League.

“The players and coaching staff have helped me develop as a player to the point where I can now challenge myself further by stepping into a professional league with a top Swedish club.

“I look forward to the opportunity ahead but of course will miss the fantastic people and environment created for me by Hibs. I wish them all the best with their season to come.”

Fife joins Rangers for the upcoming Scottish Women’s Premier League 2020 season.

The 24-year-old joined the club in 2013 and has helped guide Hibernian to three SSE Scottish Women’s Cups and four Scottish Women’s Premier League Cups.

In the 2019 SWPL Cup final, she saved two penalties in the shoot-out.

She was involved in the historic Scotland squad that travelled to France for their first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup and has four caps for Shelley Kerr’s squad.

At Hibernian’s end of season awards, she picked up the Coaches’ Player of the Year Award for her efforts during the 2019 season.

The club has sent their best wishes to both players.