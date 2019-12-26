If the thought of spending another New Year in the cold doesn’t interest you then here’s an idea or two on how to escape.

Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks have a selection of last-minute deals, departing from Edinburgh Airport or Glasgow in some cases, to winter sun destinations. And they also have a few city break options too.

Celebratory city breaks

As the sun goes down and midnight looms, head out for a night on the town and celebrate the New Year in a trendy bar or visiting a firework display in one of many stunning city break locations, like Budapest, Krakow and Prague to name just a few.

Holiday ideas :

Jet2CityBreaks – Hungary, Budapest, Budapest City, 4 star Nh Budapest City, 4 nights room-only departing from Edinburgh on 29th December.

Price: £549 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Poland, Krakow, Krakow City, 4 star Hotel Ester, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from Glasgow on 30th December.

Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Jet2CityBreaks – Czech Republic, Prague, Prague City, 2+ star Hotel City Club, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from Glasgow on 30th December.

Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

Harmonious holidays

Looking for a chance to sit back, relax and reset as you welcome in the New Year? Then why not take a break to one of the Canary Islands, with long beaches and sunshine all day long there’s no better way to recharge the batteries.



Holiday ideas :

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 star Hotel Thb Flora, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Edinburgh on 30th December.

Price: £779 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Lanzarote, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 star Hotel Thb Flora, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Glasgow on 30th December.

Price: £689 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, Santa Cruz, 4 star Occidental Santa Cruz Contemporaneo, 7 nights room-only departing from Glasgow on 31st December.

Price: £689 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For further information or to book visit www.jet2holidays.com or www.Jet2CityBreaks.com