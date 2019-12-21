A membership for The Scotch Malt Whisky Society promises to open up a new world of adventures for the whisky-lover. Unique experiences are at the heart of this colourful whisky club, and annual membership starts from just £65.

No other club offers the variety and ever-changing range of the Society’s one-off whiskies, released each month in a new selection from across the complete spectrum of flavour profiles.

Every Society single malt whisky is hand-picked by its expert Tasting Panel for its exceptional quality and intriguing character. Distinctive, diverse and strictly limited to the contents of one cask, each bottling is a case study in flavour and a precious opportunity to experience whisky in its purest form.

Membership provides exclusive access to Members’ Rooms in Edinburgh and London, with a brand-new Glasgow location opening early next year, as well as a calendar of UK-wide tasting events.

ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP

A year’s membership to the Society costs £65 and provides whisky-lovers with benefits throughout the year, including access to the multi award-winning monthly outturns of around 20 new single cask whiskies; free subscription to Unfiltered, its award-winning members’ magazine; and a calendar of colourful events and intriguing whisky experiences to share alongside other like-minded members.



Tailor your membership with a choice of add-ons available:

MEMBERSHIP & BOTTLE OF THE MOMENT (£110): the most popular option – surprise and delight your senses by adding a specially selected bottle of the moment to annual membership.

MEMBERSHIP & FIVE DRAM TASTING BOX (£89): get to know SMWS

whisky and discover your favourite flavour by exploring five 25ml single cask Society samples.

MEMBERSHIP & TASTING TICKETS (£125): bring a guest to enjoy the good company of fellow members by coming along to a regular whisky tasting event (up to the value of £70).

MEMBERSHIP & THREE DRAM SERVE (£80): perfect for getting to know each other, visit UK Members’ Rooms for a chat and an informal three-dram tasting.

PIONEER WELCOME PACK (£130): – annual membership PLUS a beautiful welcome pack containing three 10cl sample bottles, a £5 e-voucher, SMWS journal and club lapel badge.

To buy membership to The Scotch Malt Whisky Society visit: https://bit.ly/2zofcP4

VENUES

The SMWS has its spiritual home at The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh as well as a Members’ Room at 28 Queen Street in the city centre.

Non-members can also experience a range of single cask whiskies and other spirits at the Kaleidoscope Whisky bar, as well as a selection of fantastic food in the renowned Dining Room.

As well as locations in Edinburgh, the SMWS has an exclusive Members’ Room at 19 Greville Street in London’s Farringdon district, and also recently announced plans for a new Members’ Room in Glasgow.

It is set to open on Bath Street in early 2020, providing a perfect place for the high number of dedicated members in and around the city to share a dram.