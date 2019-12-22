Hamilton & Inches on George Street has adopted Make-A-Wish Foundation as its chosen charity this festive season and you can buy a delicate star ornament as part of that support.

It is crafted from sterling silver and hung from a distinctive purple ribbon for you to place on your own tree. In keeping with the heritage that Hamilton & Inches has established down the years, the ornament is something that will be treasured and kept for generations.

The ornament is for sale in the showroom and online for £60. The proceeds will help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Hamilton & Inches have collaborated with The Balmoral. At the hotel you will see they have a display of Wishing Trees in the Palm Court. Every wish hung on the tree is a £1 donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. And if you would like to win one of the spectacular prizes donated by Hamilton & Inches, Hawico and The Balmoral then click here! You have until Christmas Eve to enter. The star prize is worth over £10,000.

And if you visit the showroom you will see the beautiful illustration by Lydia Bourhill which is the centrepiece for their window display. It incorporates the Balmoral Clock, Edinburgh Castle and the Scott Monument.

Chief Executive of Hamilton & Inches, Victoria Houghton, was keen to have something that would reflect the history and tradition of the shop on George Street in the capital while acknowledging its iconic neighbours including the Scott Monument, Edinburgh Castle and The Balmoral.

She said: “Hamilton & Inches has become a destination for shopping for fine jewellery in Edinburgh and Scotland. Working with Lydia allowed us to create something quite unique and highlight some of the most renowned buildings in the city.”

