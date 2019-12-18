A man has been convicted of the murder of John Lynch who died following an attack in Dalkeith in March 2018.

Paul Alexander, now 47, was found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh of the murder of the 41-year-old. He has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum punishment part of 22 years.

The attack happened on the morning of Saturday, 3 March 2018 in Woodburn Road. Mr Lynch had attended at the home address of Alexander when an argument ensued. This escalated into a vicious knife attack during which Mr Lynch suffered multiple stab wounds.

Emergency services attended but sadly Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alexander was traced and arrested within his home a short distance away from the scene.

He was charged with murder the following day (Sunday, 4 March).

Detective Superintendent Alwyn Bell from Dalkeith’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “Mr Lynch died as a result of a horrific and unrelenting attack by Paul Alexander.

“Paul Alexander was quickly arrested by officers who attended the scene and has now been found guilty of his actions.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Mr Lynch’s family and friends and I hope that the verdict today will offer them some comfort in the knowledge that Paul Alexander has been brought to account for his actions.”