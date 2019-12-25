We all have our favourites at Christmas. It could be M&S’s fool proof ‘Perfect Turkey’ – moist, juicy and full of flavour, and ready to pop in the oven with no prep needed; or maybe it’s amazing sleepwear – for the perfect cosy night in watching the Christmas specials.

At M&S, colleagues are there to offer great service and an easy experience at the time of year that many families call a ‘military operation’, helping you pick the Christmas staples, as well as discover new favourites.

If you’re looking for some Christmas inspiration, we’ve travelled across Scotland asking some of the M&S Store managers about their M&S Christmas favourites.

Jenny McPartlin, Store Manager at M&S Princes Street shared her top festive picks with us:

M&S Food #MyMarksFave:

The Collection Perfect Turkey – I’m obsessed with this because it takes away a lot of the stress on Christmas day! It just needs popped in the oven and comes out ‘perfect’!

2. Christmas Percy Pigs – Percy Pigs are always a big hit in the Princes Street store, but I absolutely love the festive version and so does everyone else, it seems! I’m hoping to get at

least one packet in my stocking…

3. Brie en Croute – Customers and colleagues have been going crazy over this – and with good reason! What’s not to like about delicious cheese in puff pastry?

4. Party Food – especially the mini cheeseburgers! Our party food includes a range of nibbles from more traditional classics to fresh twists on favourites that are sure to delight a

range of guests – this year the mini cheeseburgers are flying off the shelves.

M&S Clothing & Home:

Customers have been going JUMPERS this year! All of our top-selling items this Christmas have been knitwear. The cashmere has been the biggest hit because there are so many styles and it’s so cosy.

2. We have also been selling a LOT of tartan pyjamas. They come in every size, from baby up to adult, so they’ll look great in photos on Christmas Day!