The Queen’s 2020 New Year Honours list has been announced this evening, and it includes some Scots.

There is a Companion of the Order of the Bath for Sarah Davidson, lately of the Scottish Government, for Public Service.

Those receiving CBEs include Scottish Makar Professor Jackie Kay, Professor Rowena Arshad, Ian Barrett Curle, Dr Colin Thomas Currie MBE, Joanna Baker and Professor John Pickard.

Maureen Beattie, Lesley Knox, Helen Holland, Rev Elizabeth Jack, Alan Sherry, Philip Long, Shabir Beg, Professor Helen Sang, Dr Helen McKay, Catriona Matthew MBE and Professor Shelia McLean are among those who will receive an OBE.

Recipients of an MBE include Gordon Buchanan, Anne Elliot, Jean Leonard, Mark Jardine, Alexander May, Margaret McKinlay, Jennifer Rodgers, Thomas Brown, Lady Jill Kirkwood and Vivien Currie.

Assistant Chief Constable Gillian MacDonald and Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean will receive The Queen’s Police Medal. The Queen’s Fire Service Medal will be awarded to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager James Arthur Hymas, and paramedic Gail Topping will receive The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The people of Scotland recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours have made exceptional contributions to communities the length and breadth of this country and beyond. Their service and dedication in fields ranging from the arts, education and sport to business, charity, community cohesion and science has helped to promote Scotland all over the world and benefited people throughout society.

“It is also important to recognise the work of our emergency services to keep people and communities across Scotland safe and I congratulate those who have been awarded The Queen’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I am very proud to see so many Scots receive Honours this year. Congratulations to all those who have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to their communities and to our country.

“Their dedication to their respective fields, from charity to business and sport to science, is an inspiration to all.

“I am very pleased to see female sportspeople get the recognition they deserve. I am delighted that Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew – Beany to her many fans – has been honored with an OBE for her tremendous contribution to golf. After leading Europe to victory over the United States at Gleneagles in September, I look forward to her captaining Europe to golfing glory again, this time in the USA in 2021. Footballer Rose Reilly blazed a trail for women’s football, and women in sport more generally, and I am very pleased she has been recognised.

“Brian Wilson is honoured with an OBE for his valuable contributions to business in Scotland, while William Gill of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society is celebrated for his many years of service to Scotland’s important agriculture sector.

“I am pleased that Colette Cohen is recognised with a well-deserved OBE for her services to the UK oil and gas Industry. Her efforts have been greatly beneficial to the industry and to Scotland. As chief executive of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, part of the Aberdeen citydeal, she has established it as the go to technology centre for the industry.

“And for her invaluable contributions to literature, Jackie Kay receives an OBE (sic) (According to the list which we have seen Professor Kay is awarded the CBE.)

“There are also many Scottish recipients recognised for their tireless work in their communities. That includes Arthur Dyke, recognised for his years of invaluable service to Poppy Scotland.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to all those who have been honoured by Her Majesty this New Year.”