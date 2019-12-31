All the political leaders have issued messages for the New Year. We have spent a bit of time with Willie Rennie on the campaign trail during November and December.

He is always a good sport and happy to do some silly things for our photos!

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP 2019 General Election Campaign Director for LibDems in Scotland and Willie Rennie MSP Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in Blackhall #GE2019 PHOTO ©2019 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: “Around the globe, dark currents have buffeted liberal democracy. Boris Johnson’s Brexit threatens to cut us off from our European neighbours, while Donald Trump’s trade wars and Twitter tirades threaten to undo America’s status as a global leader. Meanwhile from Hong Kong to Xinjiang, protestors and activists face brutal clampdowns. These are the challenges we must face up to over the next twelve months.

“Closer to home there are huge challenges too. From long waits for mental health treatment to the bungled rollout of the new childcare entitlement, Liberal Democrats will highlight, debate and scrutinise the government so that everyone can rely on great public services that help them to build a brighter future.

“In 2020, I want to see teachers who can get on with teaching without drowning in bureaucracy. I want to see doctors and nurses who have the resources they need to deliver the best quality care. And I want to see police officers who know they can get support when they are dealing with debilitating mental health issues.

“If you believe in building a brighter future for people all across the UK, why not join us?

“I hope you have a very happy new year.”