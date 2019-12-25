Weighing in at a healthy 4.4kg (9lb 7 oz in old money) Oliver Crispim is the best Christmas present for mum Ana Crispim (37) and Dad Zbigniew Kazimerczuk (32).

Oliver was born at 1.35am and will be coming home to the city centre soon after keeping them waiting for a couple of weeks before his safe delivery in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Mum Ana was just a bit tired when all the press arrived at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh but dad Zbigniew was simply delighted to show off his new son – and was quite the expert at handling the precious bundle!

Oliver the Christmas Baby with his father Zbigniew Kazimerczuk and Santa’s helper elf who was doing the rounds with gifts this morning Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Ana is Portuguese and Zbigniew is from Poland. The couple have lived in Edinburgh for about three years now and Zbigniew works in a city centre hotel.

Zbigniew told The Edinburgh Reporter : “We are here in Edinburgh alone. Our parents are in their own countries, but Ana’s parents are coming soon to meet their new grandson. For them this is their second grandson – Ana’s brother has a three year-old boy. We are very close to the family and Oliver will have a cousin who will be more like a big brother.”

“We didn’t ask about the gender and so did not know he was a boy till he was born. He is our Christmas surprise!”

Jack and Olivia were the most popular first names for babies whose births were registered in 2019 and as we have already reported in previous years Jack has been the most popular boys’ name for 12 years in a row and Olivia is the top girls’ name for a fourth consecutive year.

In Edinburgh the number one choice last year, in 2018, was James closely followed by Alexander at number 2 and Oliver at number 3. At fourth equal Harris Jack and Leo, Rory at 7th and then Oscar, Thomas and Daniel tied for 8th place with Daniel, Finlay, Hamish, Lucas and Max all tied at number 10.