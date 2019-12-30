Police are appealing for help to trace an Italian man who hasn’t contacted his family since arriving in Scotland last month.

Francesco Ioppolo, 39, travelled to Edinburgh on Monday, November 11 but since then his family in Italy have lost contact with him and are growing concerned.

Inspector Keith Forrester, from Corstorphine Police Station, said: “Francesco’s family have told us that it is unusual for him not to keep in touch.

“I would therefore ask anyone who has seen Francesco to contact us. Likewise, if Francesco himself sees this message, please can you contact us to let us know that you are okay.

“You can reach us via 101 quoting incident number 2871 of December 27 2019, thank you.”

The also appealed directly to Mr Ioppolo in Italian, adding: “Francesco, per favore puoi contattarci per farci sapere che stai bene. Tutte le informazioni sono confidenziali. Si prega di telefonare al numero “101” per l’incidente 2871 del 27/12/2019, grazie.”