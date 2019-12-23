Port of Leith Housing Association has bought TB Mackay Energy Services. The firm TB Mackay will be a subsidiary of the housing association and will continue to trade under the TB Mackay name. A new board comprising the directors and three representatives of Port of Leith will oversee the strategic direction of the company.

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive, Port of Leith Housing Association said: “We’re very excited about this and to welcome TB Mackay into the Port of Leith Housing Association Group. Having worked closely and successfully with TB Mackay for a number of years, we’re confident that the company is an excellent fit with our vision and our values.

“Providing a high quality, value for money and responsive maintenance and repairs service to our customers is one of our top priorities, and a very high priority for our tenants. Having TB Mackay being part of the Group will allow us to continue to shape and to grow the service to meet customers’ needs in future.

“In the meantime, it is business as usual for all customers of TB Mackay who will continue to receive a professional and valued service.”