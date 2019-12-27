Tennent’s Lager has released a video cheering the last decade which is about to close.

The video records the highs and lows, the celebrities, the sport and the welcome Scotland has offered.

There was the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, Wimbledon, Rio 2016, The Calcutta Cup and of course our very own Andy Murray achieving his win at Wimbledon, surpassing Fred Perry’s record. And Sir Chris Hoy became the most successful British Olympian ever.

We voted, spent a bit of time on Twitter and Scottish Twitter became a thing. Sir Billy Connolly was revered with the big murals in Glasgow and The Queensferry Crossing, The Kelpies and the V&A were built.

James Hughes, Brand Manager at Tennent’s Lager said: “As we approach the new decade, we felt it was really important to take a moment to celebrate and raise a pint to the past ten years. Because we’re not just closing off any decade, but an unbelievable ten years for Scotland.

“So much has happened that it’s impossible to capture all of the moments that have made this decade so significant, so we’ve captured what we feel are some of the key defining moments that have helped shaped the past ten years and ones that have given us a real sense of pride.

“We hope that everyone that watches the video feels as proud as we are of what Scotland has achieved this decade and will joins us in raising a pint to the new decade that lies ahead. And whilst we might not know what’s coming, we’re ready to make it count. Here’s to 2020 – Bring it on.”