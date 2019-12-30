Garvock House Hotel in Dunfermline is sharing a delicious winter venison dish which you can make at home, from Head Chef Stevie Ravenscroft.
Ideal for the festive period when you may have a little more time to spare for preparation and cooking.
Loin of venison, carrot & orange puree celeriac dauphinoise, thyme gravy
Ingredients:
- 1 Saddle of venison
- 1 Celeriac
- 12 Large potatoes
- 750ml Double cream
- 1 Sprig of thyme/rosemary
- 6 Cloves of Garlic
- 6 Carrots
- 1 tbs of honey
- 2 Beef stock cubes
- ¼ Pint of milk
- 4 Baby carrots
- 1 tbs redcurrant jelly
To prepare the venison:
- Remove loin of saddle carefully. Trim all sinue of loin and portion 7oz pieces
- To prepare the dauphinoise peel and quarter celeriac, slice on mandolin, peel potatoes and do the same
- In a pot boil cream, chopped garlic, rosemary and thyme for a minute or two
- In a bowl bind slice potato, celeriac, cream, season well, press into a tray with greaseproof, and press with an appropriate tray when cooking. Once dauphinoise is cooked, cool and press in fridge with a good weight
- Peel carrots then chop finely, cook with 2 parts milk, 1 part cream till soft then blitz with honey
- Cook baby carrots
- Once you are ready to assemble dish, portion the now cold dauphinoise and heat in oven
- Seal venison and allow 10 minutes to cook pink, then rest
- Use juices from pan to make the gravy, boil with beef stock and thicken slightly with tablespoon of redcurrant jelly
- Once the dauphinoise is hot, glaze your carrots in a pan with a touch of honey
- Flash the venison under grill, heat the puree in microwave, slice venison allow to rest again for 30 seconds so no blood leaks on plate. Then assemble serving venison pink