Garvock House Hotel in Dunfermline is sharing a delicious winter venison dish which you can make at home, from Head Chef Stevie Ravenscroft.

Ideal for the festive period when you may have a little more time to spare for preparation and cooking.

Loin of venison, carrot & orange puree celeriac dauphinoise, thyme gravy

Ingredients:

1 Saddle of venison

1 Celeriac

12 Large potatoes

750ml Double cream

1 Sprig of thyme/rosemary

6 Cloves of Garlic

6 Carrots

1 tbs of honey

2 Beef stock cubes

¼ Pint of milk

4 Baby carrots

1 tbs redcurrant jelly

To prepare the venison:

Remove loin of saddle carefully. Trim all sinue of loin and portion 7oz pieces To prepare the dauphinoise peel and quarter celeriac, slice on mandolin, peel potatoes and do the same In a pot boil cream, chopped garlic, rosemary and thyme for a minute or two In a bowl bind slice potato, celeriac, cream, season well, press into a tray with greaseproof, and press with an appropriate tray when cooking. Once dauphinoise is cooked, cool and press in fridge with a good weight Peel carrots then chop finely, cook with 2 parts milk, 1 part cream till soft then blitz with honey Cook baby carrots Once you are ready to assemble dish, portion the now cold dauphinoise and heat in oven Seal venison and allow 10 minutes to cook pink, then rest Use juices from pan to make the gravy, boil with beef stock and thicken slightly with tablespoon of redcurrant jelly Once the dauphinoise is hot, glaze your carrots in a pan with a touch of honey Flash the venison under grill, heat the puree in microwave, slice venison allow to rest again for 30 seconds so no blood leaks on plate. Then assemble serving venison pink

www.garvock.co.uk