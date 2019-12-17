It appears that many of you are now into recycling – so many that the communal bins are filling fast.

Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “It’s brilliant that so many people are helping Edinburgh have a green Christmas by recycling their packaging, but the knock-on effect is that our communal packaging bins are starting to fill up very quickly.

“Our top tips are to make sure you flatten boxes before popping them into the bin, and if you find the bin is already full up, please keep your recycling at home until we’ve emptied the bin or remember you can always take it to one of our three Household Waste Recycling Centres.

“With garden waste collections now paused until January, we’ve got extra collections staff pitching in to help us manage the increased demand in waste and recycling over Christmas and New Year, and we’re very grateful to all our staff who’ll be going the extra mile to keep the city clean and tidy over the festive period.

“Please check our festive arrangements page to find out when your collection’s due – and have a Happy (Green) Christmas!”