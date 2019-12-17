Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A potentially suspicious device found on Gullan’s Close off Holyrood Road in Edinburgh has been recovered.

The incident was reported to police around 1.35pm on Tuesday, 17 December.

Police liaised with Explosive Ordnance Disposal and the device was found not to be viable or pose any risk to the public.

Roads which had been closed in the surrounding area while emergency services attended the incident have now been reopened.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts said: “I would like to thank local residents, businesses and road users affected by this incident for their patience.

“We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and a police presence will be retained in the area while this work is carried out.”

