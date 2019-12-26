A local construction worker has been praised for his contribution to the regeneration journey of all three phases of the Pennywell Living development.

Born and bred in Muirhouse, 59-year-old Roy has lived in Pennywell his whole life and has played a vital role in the development of the site from the start, bringing his knowledge and connection to the community to the delivery team.

Starting out as a labourer with Robertson on 28th June 2014, Roy worked his way up to ganger and is now responsible for his own team, coordinating and supervising their work to ensure it is carried out both safely and effectively.

Mr Graham said: “Having lived in Muirhouse my whole life it’s fantastic to see how the community has grown and changed over the course of the development of Pennywell Living.

“Working with Robertson throughout the regeneration project has allowed me to feel involved in the work going on in the community and I’ve been able to use my local knowledge and experience to support my team.

“Each phase of the development has brought so many new people to the area which has been brilliant for Muirhouse, something which I’m sure will continue for each new phase to come.”

Neil McKay, Managing Director at Urban Union said: “Supporting the local economy by employing those within the community is really important to us here at Urban Union as it helps local people become involved in the regeneration process while also utilising their unique local perspective which is essential for any successful development.

“Roy’s exemplar attitude, brilliant work ethic and passion to serve the local community has been instrumental in his 5 years working at Pennywell and we are very grateful to have people like him as part of our team.”

James Freel, Managing Director at Robertson Partnership Homes said: “At Robertson it’s very important to have people like Roy working with us – he’s a really vital part of our team. Being local means he has a direct connection to the community and that is hugely valuable to the delivery team throughout the time we are on site.

“Everyone at Robertson is proud of Roy and also of the overall work at Pennywell which is having a truly transformative effect on the area.”

The extensive Pennywell development is the result of a major investment of £42 million by The City of Edinburgh Council and includes £7.9 million grant funding from the Scottish Government.

Following the success of Phase 2, Urban Union launched the third phase of Pennywell Living in July, offering a range of apartments and family homes to house hunters in Edinburgh.

Located just two miles from Edinburgh City Centre, Pennywell Living is perfectly situated to make the most of the many shops, cafes and restaurants the capital has to offer. With great local primary and secondary schools, as well as a wealth of useful amenities in the area, the development is perfect for young professionals and families.