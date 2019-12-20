GIFTS TO SAVE THE BEES

The online honey shop is now open at Webster Honey, the Kinross based sustainable honey business. Doing its bit to help the environment this festive season, Webster Honey feeds all profits back into establishing more hives across Scotland. The bee population is declining at an alarming rate with recent figures revealing that 97% of natural bee habitat has been lost in the UK since WW2.

Along with jars of delicious set and runny blossom honey, all beautifully packaged, (£6.50), Webster Honey has grand bee hampers at £25.00, containing a 227g jar of blossom honey, a rolled beeswax candle, and one of Webster Honey’s most popular products – the seed bomb. Designed to help restore lost wildflower habitat, and making an important contribution to the biodiversity of Scotland, the grenade shaped seed bombs are fully biodegradable, and disappear over time. Filled with wildflower seeds which can be shaken onto bare soil, they produce a range of wildflowers which bees love.

Managing Director of Webster Honey Daniel Webster said : “This is a big product for us in the 2019 ethical gifting market, and we have already had coverage in The Times Scotland ethical gifting section. They are a very affordable and novel gift which we expect to be popular.”

“Our superb set and runny honey is produced from our hives all over Scotland.”

Also available online in the honey shop are gift vouchers for a beekeeping course with Webster Honey as its school in Scotlandwell. These could make a very special gift for someone keen on learning this craft and helping the environment at the same time. Or you can sponsor a beehive on a loved one’s behalf.

